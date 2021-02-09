Earnings results for Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 02/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Purple Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 257.65%. The high price target for PPBT is $25.00 and the low price target for PPBT is $25.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Purple Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

In the past three months, Purple Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.98% of the stock of Purple Biotech is held by insiders. Only 2.68% of the stock of Purple Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT



Earnings for Purple Biotech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.04) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Purple Biotech is -2.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Purple Biotech is -2.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Purple Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

