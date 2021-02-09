Earnings results for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Analyst Opinion on QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QIAGEN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.37, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.06%. The high price target for QGEN is $66.00 and the low price target for QGEN is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QIAGEN has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.37, QIAGEN has a forecasted upside of 1.1% from its current price of $55.78. QIAGEN has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN does not currently pay a dividend. QIAGEN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

In the past three months, QIAGEN insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of QIAGEN is held by insiders. 43.64% of the stock of QIAGEN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN



Earnings for QIAGEN are expected to grow by 15.02% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.45 per share. The P/E ratio of QIAGEN is 68.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of QIAGEN is 68.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.14. QIAGEN has a PEG Ratio of 1.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. QIAGEN has a P/B Ratio of 5.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

