Earnings results for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Rapid7 last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. Rapid7 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rapid7 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.87%. The high price target for RPD is $105.00 and the low price target for RPD is $49.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 does not currently pay a dividend. Rapid7 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

In the past three months, Rapid7 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,142,525.00 in company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Rapid7 is held by insiders. 98.43% of the stock of Rapid7 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD



Earnings for Rapid7 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.35) to ($1.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Rapid7 is -53.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rapid7 is -53.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rapid7 has a P/B Ratio of 52.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

