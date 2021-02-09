Earnings results for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Red Rock Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.93%. The high price target for RRR is $30.00 and the low price target for RRR is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts has a dividend yield of 0.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Red Rock Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Red Rock Resorts is 55.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Red Rock Resorts will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.75% next year. This indicates that Red Rock Resorts will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

In the past three months, Red Rock Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.75% of the stock of Red Rock Resorts is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.40% of the stock of Red Rock Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR



Earnings for Red Rock Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Red Rock Resorts is -10.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Red Rock Resorts is -10.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Red Rock Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 4.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

