Earnings results for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group is estimated to report earnings on 02/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-5.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

Analyst Opinion on Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Royal Caribbean Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.27%. The high price target for RCL is $100.00 and the low price target for RCL is $25.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Royal Caribbean Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.37, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.73, Royal Caribbean Group has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $70.70. Royal Caribbean Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group does not currently pay a dividend. Royal Caribbean Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

In the past three months, Royal Caribbean Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.09% of the stock of Royal Caribbean Group is held by insiders. 59.07% of the stock of Royal Caribbean Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL



Earnings for Royal Caribbean Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($18.31) to ($13.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Royal Caribbean Group is -3.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Royal Caribbean Group is -3.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Royal Caribbean Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here