Earnings results for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Sealed Air last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business earned $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Sealed Air has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sealed Air in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.89%. The high price target for SEE is $54.00 and the low price target for SEE is $30.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sealed Air has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.36, Sealed Air has a forecasted downside of 6.9% from its current price of $45.50. Sealed Air has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air has a dividend yield of 1.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sealed Air does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sealed Air is 22.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sealed Air will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.63% next year. This indicates that Sealed Air will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

In the past three months, Sealed Air insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,294,800.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of Sealed Air is held by insiders. 90.49% of the stock of Sealed Air is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE



Earnings for Sealed Air are expected to grow by 5.50% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $3.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Sealed Air is 15.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of Sealed Air is 15.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.44. Sealed Air has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

