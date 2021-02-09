Earnings results for Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sequans Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.19%. The high price target for SQNS is $13.00 and the low price target for SQNS is $6.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sequans Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.13, Sequans Communications has a forecasted upside of 17.2% from its current price of $8.64. Sequans Communications has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Sequans Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

In the past three months, Sequans Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Sequans Communications is held by insiders. 51.56% of the stock of Sequans Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS



Earnings for Sequans Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Sequans Communications is -4.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

