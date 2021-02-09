Earnings results for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17.

StepStone Group last released its quarterly earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.14 million. StepStone Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. StepStone Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StepStone Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.10%. The high price target for STEP is $47.00 and the low price target for STEP is $26.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

StepStone Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, StepStone Group has a forecasted downside of 5.1% from its current price of $36.88. StepStone Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group does not currently pay a dividend. StepStone Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

In the past three months, StepStone Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.26% of the stock of StepStone Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP



Earnings for StepStone Group are expected to grow by 12.70% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.71 per share.

