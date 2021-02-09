Earnings results for Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Surmodics last released its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. Surmodics has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.4. Surmodics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Surmodics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.59%. The high price target for SRDX is $76.00 and the low price target for SRDX is $61.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Surmodics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.67, Surmodics has a forecasted upside of 45.6% from its current price of $45.79. Surmodics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics does not currently pay a dividend. Surmodics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

In the past three months, Surmodics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $200,420.00 in company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Surmodics is held by insiders. 87.19% of the stock of Surmodics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX



The P/E ratio of Surmodics is 572.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Surmodics is 572.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.27. Surmodics has a PEG Ratio of 12.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Surmodics has a P/B Ratio of 4.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here