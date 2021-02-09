Earnings results for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Analyst Opinion on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tenet Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.47, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.72%. The high price target for THC is $60.00 and the low price target for THC is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tenet Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.47, Tenet Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 20.7% from its current price of $52.31. Tenet Healthcare has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Tenet Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

In the past three months, Tenet Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $69,815,762.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Tenet Healthcare is held by insiders. 93.13% of the stock of Tenet Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)



Earnings for Tenet Healthcare are expected to decrease by -29.74% in the coming year, from $4.27 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Tenet Healthcare is -402.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tenet Healthcare is -402.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tenet Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 8.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tenet Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 11.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

