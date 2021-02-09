Earnings results for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.61, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.50%. The high price target for GT is $14.00 and the low price target for GT is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber does not currently pay a dividend. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is held by insiders. 78.00% of the stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.20) to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is -1.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber is -1.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

