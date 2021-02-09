Earnings results for The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

The Manitowoc last issued its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. Its revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Manitowoc has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year. The Manitowoc has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Manitowoc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.63%. The high price target for MTW is $20.00 and the low price target for MTW is $10.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc does not currently pay a dividend. The Manitowoc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

In the past three months, The Manitowoc insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of The Manitowoc is held by insiders. 70.93% of the stock of The Manitowoc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW



Earnings for The Manitowoc are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of The Manitowoc is -43.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Manitowoc is -43.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Manitowoc has a PEG Ratio of 3.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Manitowoc has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

