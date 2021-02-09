Earnings results for TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Analyst Opinion on TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TIM in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM has a dividend yield of 1.10%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TIM does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of TIM is 13.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TIM will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.92% next year. This indicates that TIM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

In the past three months, TIM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.94% of the stock of TIM is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TIM (NYSE:TIMB



Earnings for TIM are expected to grow by 32.14% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of TIM is 15.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of TIM is 15.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.81. TIM has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

