Earnings results for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Total SE is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19.

Analyst Opinion on Total (NYSE:TOT)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Total in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.79%. The high price target for TOT is $54.00 and the low price target for TOT is $39.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Total has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.33, Total has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $43.51. Total has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Total (NYSE:TOT)

Total is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Total has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Total is 52.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Total will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.00% next year. This indicates that Total will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Total (NYSE:TOT)

In the past three months, Total insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.35% of the stock of Total is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Total (NYSE:TOT



Earnings for Total are expected to grow by 108.11% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $3.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Total is -19.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Total is -19.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Total has a PEG Ratio of 3.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Total has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here