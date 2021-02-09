Earnings results for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Transdigm Group Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.57.

TransDigm Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. TransDigm Group has generated $14.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.0. TransDigm Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TransDigm Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $588.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.02%. The high price target for TDG is $772.00 and the low price target for TDG is $309.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TransDigm Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $588.07, TransDigm Group has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $600.17. TransDigm Group has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group does not currently pay a dividend. TransDigm Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

In the past three months, TransDigm Group insiders have sold 10,692,631.28% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $601.00 in company stock and sold $64,263,315.00 in company stock. Only 8.17% of the stock of TransDigm Group is held by insiders. 97.17% of the stock of TransDigm Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG



Earnings for TransDigm Group are expected to grow by 61.46% in the coming year, from $9.99 to $16.13 per share. The P/E ratio of TransDigm Group is 66.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of TransDigm Group is 66.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 75.35. TransDigm Group has a PEG Ratio of 15.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here