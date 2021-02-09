Earnings results for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

trivago last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. trivago has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. trivago has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for trivago in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.00%. The high price target for TRVG is $2.30 and the low price target for TRVG is $1.60. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

trivago has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.07, trivago has a forecasted downside of 25.0% from its current price of $2.76. trivago has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago does not currently pay a dividend. trivago does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

In the past three months, trivago insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.62% of the stock of trivago is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG



Earnings for trivago are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of trivago is -3.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of trivago is -3.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. trivago has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

