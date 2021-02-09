Earnings results for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investments Corp is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Two Harbors Investment last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm earned $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Two Harbors Investment has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year. Two Harbors Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Two Harbors Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.01%. The high price target for TWO is $16.00 and the low price target for TWO is $5.50. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Two Harbors Investment has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.86, Two Harbors Investment has a forecasted upside of 22.0% from its current price of $6.44. Two Harbors Investment has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Two Harbors Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Two Harbors Investment is 49.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Two Harbors Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.56% in the coming year. This indicates that Two Harbors Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

In the past three months, Two Harbors Investment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $562,099.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Two Harbors Investment is held by insiders. 59.69% of the stock of Two Harbors Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO



Earnings for Two Harbors Investment are expected to grow by 30.43% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Two Harbors Investment is -0.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Two Harbors Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.44. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

