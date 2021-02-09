Earnings results for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Analyst Opinion on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UDR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.77, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.47%. The high price target for UDR is $51.00 and the low price target for UDR is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR pays a meaningful dividend of 3.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UDR has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of UDR is 69.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UDR will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.64% next year. This indicates that UDR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UDR (NYSE:UDR)

In the past three months, UDR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,507,200.00 in company stock. Only 2.69% of the stock of UDR is held by insiders. 97.37% of the stock of UDR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UDR (NYSE:UDR



Earnings for UDR are expected to decrease by -1.47% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of UDR is 93.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of UDR is 93.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. UDR has a PEG Ratio of 4.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. UDR has a P/B Ratio of 3.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

