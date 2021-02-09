Earnings results for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

Analyst Opinion on USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for USANA Health Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.60%. The high price target for USNA is $107.00 and the low price target for USNA is $107.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

USANA Health Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.00, USANA Health Sciences has a forecasted upside of 25.6% from its current price of $85.19. USANA Health Sciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. USANA Health Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

In the past three months, USANA Health Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.40% of the stock of USANA Health Sciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.12% of the stock of USANA Health Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA



Earnings for USANA Health Sciences are expected to grow by 0.93% in the coming year, from $5.40 to $5.45 per share. The P/E ratio of USANA Health Sciences is 15.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of USANA Health Sciences is 15.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.19. USANA Health Sciences has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. USANA Health Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 5.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

