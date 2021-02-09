Earnings results for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

Vertex last released its quarterly earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 million. Vertex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vertex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vertex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.78%. The high price target for VERX is $35.00 and the low price target for VERX is $21.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vertex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.30, Vertex has a forecasted downside of 12.8% from its current price of $34.74. Vertex has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex does not currently pay a dividend. Vertex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

In the past three months, Vertex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.99% of the stock of Vertex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX



Earnings for Vertex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to $0.25 per share.

