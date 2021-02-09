Earnings results for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Vishay Intertechnology last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. Its revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Vishay Intertechnology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vishay Intertechnology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.57%. The high price target for VSH is $20.00 and the low price target for VSH is $13.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vishay Intertechnology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.60, Vishay Intertechnology has a forecasted downside of 31.6% from its current price of $24.26. Vishay Intertechnology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vishay Intertechnology does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Vishay Intertechnology is 30.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vishay Intertechnology will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.67% next year. This indicates that Vishay Intertechnology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

In the past three months, Vishay Intertechnology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.11% of the stock of Vishay Intertechnology is held by insiders. 84.14% of the stock of Vishay Intertechnology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH



Earnings for Vishay Intertechnology are expected to grow by 44.58% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Vishay Intertechnology is 36.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.17. The P/E ratio of Vishay Intertechnology is 36.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.81. Vishay Intertechnology has a PEG Ratio of 8.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vishay Intertechnology has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

