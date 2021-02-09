Earnings results for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W.R. Grace & Co. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

Analyst Opinion on W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for W. R. Grace & Co. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.56%. The high price target for GRA is $75.00 and the low price target for GRA is $53.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. pays a meaningful dividend of 1.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. W. R. Grace & Co. does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. is 27.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, W. R. Grace & Co. will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.69% next year. This indicates that W. R. Grace & Co. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

In the past three months, W. R. Grace & Co. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of W. R. Grace & Co. is held by insiders. 84.76% of the stock of W. R. Grace & Co. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA



Earnings for W. R. Grace & Co. are expected to grow by 49.81% in the coming year, from $2.61 to $3.91 per share. The P/E ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. is 291.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.17. The P/E ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. is 291.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.44. W. R. Grace & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 10.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

