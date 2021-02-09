Earnings results for Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Watford Holdings Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 02/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.79.

Analyst Opinion on Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Watford in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 39.38%. The high price target for WTRE is $28.00 and the low price target for WTRE is $17.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Watford does not currently pay a dividend. Watford does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

In the past three months, Watford insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.61% of the stock of Watford is held by insiders. Only 33.01% of the stock of Watford is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE



Earnings for Watford are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Watford is -7.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Watford is -7.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Watford has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

