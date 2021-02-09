Earnings results for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

Analyst Opinion on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Welltower in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.77%. The high price target for WELL is $71.00 and the low price target for WELL is $45.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Welltower has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.83, Welltower has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $63.21. Welltower has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower pays a meaningful dividend of 3.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Welltower does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Welltower is 58.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Welltower will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.76% next year. This indicates that Welltower will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

In the past three months, Welltower insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of Welltower is held by insiders. 89.24% of the stock of Welltower is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Welltower (NYSE:WELL



Earnings for Welltower are expected to decrease by -0.87% in the coming year, from $3.43 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Welltower is 19.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Welltower is 19.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. Welltower has a PEG Ratio of 5.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Welltower has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

