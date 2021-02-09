Earnings results for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

WESCO International last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm earned $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.4. WESCO International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WESCO International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.36%. The high price target for WCC is $100.00 and the low price target for WCC is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WESCO International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.89, WESCO International has a forecasted downside of 27.4% from its current price of $89.33. WESCO International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International does not currently pay a dividend. WESCO International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

In the past three months, WESCO International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of WESCO International is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)



Earnings for WESCO International are expected to grow by 13.61% in the coming year, from $4.85 to $5.51 per share. The P/E ratio of WESCO International is 32.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.17. The P/E ratio of WESCO International is 32.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.81. WESCO International has a PEG Ratio of 0.93. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. WESCO International has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

