Earnings results for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.9.

Analyst Opinion on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $213.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.22%. The high price target for WLTW is $248.00 and the low price target for WLTW is $186.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Willis Towers Watson Public has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public has a dividend yield of 1.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Willis Towers Watson Public has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Willis Towers Watson Public is 25.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Willis Towers Watson Public will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.47% next year. This indicates that Willis Towers Watson Public will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

In the past three months, Willis Towers Watson Public insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of Willis Towers Watson Public is held by insiders. 90.32% of the stock of Willis Towers Watson Public is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW



Earnings for Willis Towers Watson Public are expected to grow by 5.77% in the coming year, from $11.44 to $12.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Willis Towers Watson Public is 28.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19 and the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a P/B Ratio of 2.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

