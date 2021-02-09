Earnings results for Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Yelp last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year. Yelp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yelp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.91%. The high price target for YELP is $45.00 and the low price target for YELP is $22.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 15 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Yelp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.81, Yelp has a forecasted downside of 20.9% from its current price of $37.69. Yelp has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp does not currently pay a dividend. Yelp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

In the past three months, Yelp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,541,963.00 in company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Yelp is held by insiders. 94.97% of the stock of Yelp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yelp (NYSE:YELP)



Earnings for Yelp are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Yelp is -221.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Yelp is -221.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Yelp has a P/B Ratio of 3.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

