Earnings results for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Acadia Realty Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.1. Acadia Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.85%. The high price target for AKR is $18.00 and the low price target for AKR is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Acadia Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.78, Acadia Realty Trust has a forecasted downside of 3.9% from its current price of $15.37. Acadia Realty Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

In the past three months, Acadia Realty Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $54,110.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Acadia Realty Trust is held by insiders. 99.65% of the stock of Acadia Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR



Earnings for Acadia Realty Trust are expected to grow by 5.77% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Acadia Realty Trust is 59.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Acadia Realty Trust is 59.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Acadia Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 12.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Acadia Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

