Earnings results for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Advanced Energy Industries last posted its earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The business earned $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.5. Advanced Energy Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Advanced Energy Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.98%. The high price target for AEIS is $130.00 and the low price target for AEIS is $85.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Advanced Energy Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.57, Advanced Energy Industries has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $114.84. Advanced Energy Industries has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Advanced Energy Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Advanced Energy Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.52% next year. This indicates that Advanced Energy Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

In the past three months, Advanced Energy Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $423,650.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Advanced Energy Industries is held by insiders. 95.48% of the stock of Advanced Energy Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS



Earnings for Advanced Energy Industries are expected to grow by 10.37% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $5.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Advanced Energy Industries is 42.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Advanced Energy Industries is 42.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 97.71. Advanced Energy Industries has a P/B Ratio of 6.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

