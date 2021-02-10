Earnings results for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Aethlon Medical last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Aethlon Medical has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year. Aethlon Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aethlon Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 99.34%. The high price target for AEMD is $6.00 and the low price target for AEMD is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Aethlon Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

In the past three months, Aethlon Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $56,658.00 in company stock. Only 0.67% of the stock of Aethlon Medical is held by insiders. Only 2.65% of the stock of Aethlon Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD



Earnings for Aethlon Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.43) per share. The P/E ratio of Aethlon Medical is -1.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aethlon Medical is -1.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aethlon Medical has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

