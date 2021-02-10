Earnings results for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altice USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.83%. The high price target for ATUS is $46.00 and the low price target for ATUS is $33.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Altice USA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.67, Altice USA has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $37.24. Altice USA has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA does not currently pay a dividend. Altice USA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

In the past three months, Altice USA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $36,546,000.00 in company stock. 46.40% of the stock of Altice USA is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.66% of the stock of Altice USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS



Earnings for Altice USA are expected to grow by 82.76% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Altice USA is 206.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.37. The P/E ratio of Altice USA is 206.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 97.58. Altice USA has a P/B Ratio of 10.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

