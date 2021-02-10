Earnings results for Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apartment Income REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.35%. The high price target for AIRC is $63.00 and the low price target for AIRC is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Apartment Income REIT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.33, Apartment Income REIT has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $41.36. Apartment Income REIT has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT does not currently pay a dividend. Apartment Income REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

In the past three months, Apartment Income REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC



Earnings for Apartment Income REIT are expected to decrease by -6.39% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.05 per share.

