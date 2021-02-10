Earnings results for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.61%. The high price target for ARI is $11.00 and the low price target for ARI is $11.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $12.17. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.76%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 79.10%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 106.87% in the coming year. This indicates that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

In the past three months, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is held by insiders. 63.71% of the stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI



Earnings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance are expected to grow by 42.39% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 52.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 52.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

