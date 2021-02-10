Earnings results for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Ardmore Shipping last released its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm earned $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. Ardmore Shipping has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Ardmore Shipping has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ardmore Shipping in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.95%. The high price target for ASC is $6.00 and the low price target for ASC is $4.40. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ardmore Shipping has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.30, Ardmore Shipping has a forecasted upside of 37.0% from its current price of $3.87. Ardmore Shipping has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping has a dividend yield of 1.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ardmore Shipping does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Ardmore Shipping will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.83% next year. This indicates that Ardmore Shipping will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

In the past three months, Ardmore Shipping insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.52% of the stock of Ardmore Shipping is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC



Earnings for Ardmore Shipping are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Ardmore Shipping is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Ardmore Shipping is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 23.50. Ardmore Shipping has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

