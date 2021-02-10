Earnings results for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ASGN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.09%. The high price target for ASGN is $93.00 and the low price target for ASGN is $55.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ASGN has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.71, ASGN has a forecasted downside of 25.1% from its current price of $93.07. ASGN has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

ASGN does not currently pay a dividend. ASGN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ASGN insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,925,890.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of ASGN is held by insiders. 92.78% of the stock of ASGN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ASGN are expected to grow by 6.84% in the coming year, from $4.68 to $5.00 per share. The P/E ratio of ASGN is 26.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of ASGN is 26.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 97.71. ASGN has a PEG Ratio of 2.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ASGN has a P/B Ratio of 3.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

