Earnings results for Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Atomera last released its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Atomera has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Atomera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Dividend Strength: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera does not currently pay a dividend. Atomera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

In the past three months, Atomera insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $90,468.00 in company stock. Only 18.00% of the stock of Atomera is held by insiders. Only 24.48% of the stock of Atomera is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM



The P/E ratio of Atomera is -54.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Atomera is -54.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atomera has a P/B Ratio of 54.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

