Earnings results for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Axcelis Technologies last issued its earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company earned $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Its revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Axcelis Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axcelis Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.97%. The high price target for ACLS is $55.00 and the low price target for ACLS is $26.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axcelis Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.50, Axcelis Technologies has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $38.22. Axcelis Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Axcelis Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

In the past three months, Axcelis Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,334,863.00 in company stock. Only 2.93% of the stock of Axcelis Technologies is held by insiders. 83.38% of the stock of Axcelis Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS



Earnings for Axcelis Technologies are expected to grow by 26.52% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Axcelis Technologies is 28.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Axcelis Technologies is 28.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 97.71. Axcelis Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

