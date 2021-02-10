Earnings results for Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Beasley Broadcast Group last released its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The business earned $49.65 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Beasley Broadcast Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Dividend Strength: Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group does not currently pay a dividend. Beasley Broadcast Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

In the past three months, Beasley Broadcast Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.76% of the stock of Beasley Broadcast Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.47% of the stock of Beasley Broadcast Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI



The P/E ratio of Beasley Broadcast Group is -3.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Beasley Broadcast Group is -3.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Beasley Broadcast Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here