Earnings results for Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Analyst Opinion on Belden (NYSE:BDC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Belden in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.43%. The high price target for BDC is $62.00 and the low price target for BDC is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden has a dividend yield of 0.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Belden has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Belden is 4.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Belden will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.33% next year. This indicates that Belden will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Belden (NYSE:BDC)

In the past three months, Belden insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $531,146.00 in company stock. Only 1.21% of the stock of Belden is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Belden (NYSE:BDC



Earnings for Belden are expected to grow by 22.01% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $3.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Belden is -11.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Belden is -11.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Belden has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

