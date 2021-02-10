Earnings results for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Analyst Opinion on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.57%. The high price target for BE is $35.00 and the low price target for BE is $8.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bloom Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.20, Bloom Energy has a forecasted downside of 32.6% from its current price of $41.82. Bloom Energy has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Bloom Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

In the past three months, Bloom Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,692,187.00 in company stock. Only 26.82% of the stock of Bloom Energy is held by insiders. 49.58% of the stock of Bloom Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE



Earnings for Bloom Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Bloom Energy is -25.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bloom Energy is -25.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

