Earnings results for Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Bunge last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Bunge has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021. Bunge will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bunge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.12%. The high price target for BG is $74.00 and the low price target for BG is $46.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bunge has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.29, Bunge has a forecasted downside of 12.1% from its current price of $75.43. Bunge has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge pays a meaningful dividend of 2.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bunge has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bunge is 43.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bunge will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.88% next year. This indicates that Bunge will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bunge (NYSE:BG)

In the past three months, Bunge insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.67% of the stock of Bunge is held by insiders. 77.44% of the stock of Bunge is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bunge (NYSE:BG



Earnings for Bunge are expected to decrease by -19.63% in the coming year, from $6.57 to $5.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Bunge is 22.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Bunge is 22.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.68. Bunge has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

