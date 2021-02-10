Earnings results for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Callaway Golf last released its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm earned $476 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Callaway Golf has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year. Callaway Golf has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Callaway Golf in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.90%. The high price target for ELY is $40.00 and the low price target for ELY is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf does not currently pay a dividend. Callaway Golf does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

In the past three months, Callaway Golf insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $320,539.00 in company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of Callaway Golf is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY



Earnings for Callaway Golf are expected to grow by 34.21% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Callaway Golf is -25.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Callaway Golf is -25.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Callaway Golf has a P/B Ratio of 3.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

