Earnings results for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Cameco last released its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $379 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. Its revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Cameco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021. Cameco will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cameco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.89%. The high price target for CCJ is $22.00 and the low price target for CCJ is $16.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco has a dividend yield of 0.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cameco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cameco is 75.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

In the past three months, Cameco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Cameco is held by insiders. 60.24% of the stock of Cameco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ



Earnings for Cameco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Cameco is -1,514,000.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cameco is -1,514,000.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cameco has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

