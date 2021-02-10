Earnings results for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

CareTrust REIT last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. CareTrust REIT has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. CareTrust REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CareTrust REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.43%. The high price target for CTRE is $26.00 and the low price target for CTRE is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CareTrust REIT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.11, CareTrust REIT has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $23.21. CareTrust REIT has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CareTrust REIT has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of CareTrust REIT is 73.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CareTrust REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.97% next year. This indicates that CareTrust REIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

In the past three months, CareTrust REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.37% of the stock of CareTrust REIT is held by insiders. 87.55% of the stock of CareTrust REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE



Earnings for CareTrust REIT are expected to grow by 5.07% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of CareTrust REIT is 27.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of CareTrust REIT is 27.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. CareTrust REIT has a P/B Ratio of 2.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

