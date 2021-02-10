Earnings results for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Dividend Strength: Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. pays a meaningful dividend of 3.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is 65.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

In the past three months, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is held by insiders. Only 0.33% of the stock of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC



The P/E ratio of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is 62.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is 62.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.55. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here