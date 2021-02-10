Earnings results for CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CEMEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.93%. The high price target for CX is $7.00 and the low price target for CX is $2.90. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CEMEX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.67, CEMEX has a forecasted downside of 26.9% from its current price of $6.39. CEMEX has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX does not currently pay a dividend. CEMEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

In the past three months, CEMEX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of CEMEX is held by insiders. 36.81% of the stock of CEMEX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CEMEX (NYSE:CX



Earnings for CEMEX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of CEMEX is -5.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CEMEX is -5.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CEMEX has a PEG Ratio of 0.43. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. CEMEX has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

