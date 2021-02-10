Earnings results for Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Analyst Opinion on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerner in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.74%. The high price target for CERN is $89.00 and the low price target for CERN is $62.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner has a dividend yield of 1.10%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cerner has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cerner is 36.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cerner will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.66% next year. This indicates that Cerner will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

In the past three months, Cerner insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,055,031.00 in company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Cerner is held by insiders. 83.01% of the stock of Cerner is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN



Earnings for Cerner are expected to grow by 16.19% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Cerner is 30.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.37. The P/E ratio of Cerner is 30.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.74. Cerner has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cerner has a P/B Ratio of 5.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

