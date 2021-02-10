Earnings results for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Analyst Opinion on Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cincinnati Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.46%. The high price target for CINF is $100.00 and the low price target for CINF is $54.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cincinnati Financial has been increasing its dividend for 39 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 57.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cincinnati Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.49% next year. This indicates that Cincinnati Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

In the past three months, Cincinnati Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Cincinnati Financial is held by insiders. 65.26% of the stock of Cincinnati Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF



Earnings for Cincinnati Financial are expected to grow by 34.52% in the coming year, from $2.81 to $3.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 17.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 17.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Cincinnati Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

