Earnings results for ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

ClearPoint Neuro last issued its earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business earned $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year. ClearPoint Neuro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 56.21%. The high price target for CLPT is $15.00 and the low price target for CLPT is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ClearPoint Neuro has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, ClearPoint Neuro has a forecasted downside of 56.2% from its current price of $26.26. ClearPoint Neuro has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro does not currently pay a dividend. ClearPoint Neuro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

In the past three months, ClearPoint Neuro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.15% of the stock of ClearPoint Neuro is held by insiders. Only 6.61% of the stock of ClearPoint Neuro is held by institutions.

Earnings for ClearPoint Neuro are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of ClearPoint Neuro is -59.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ClearPoint Neuro is -59.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ClearPoint Neuro has a P/B Ratio of 87.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

