Earnings results for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.52.

Analyst Opinion on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CME Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $187.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.59%. The high price target for CME is $225.00 and the low price target for CME is $135.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CME Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $187.00, CME Group has a forecasted downside of 2.6% from its current price of $191.97. CME Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CME Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CME Group is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CME Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.44% next year. This indicates that CME Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

In the past three months, CME Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,267,616.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of CME Group is held by insiders. 83.88% of the stock of CME Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME



Earnings for CME Group are expected to decrease by -1.20% in the coming year, from $6.69 to $6.61 per share. The P/E ratio of CME Group is 32.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of CME Group is 32.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. CME Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

